Press coverage about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Universal Trust earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7875214606113 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) opened at 7.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a sep 17 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/franklin-universal-trust-ft-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-15.html.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in two asset classes: high yield bonds and utility stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.