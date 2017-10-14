Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 9th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) opened at 10.52 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties Corp. had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post ($0.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Street Properties Corp. news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 100,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 12,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 131,275 shares of company stock worth $1,299,392.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Street Properties Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Franklin Street Properties Corp. in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company operates through the real estate operations segment. The Company’s investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties, and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders.

