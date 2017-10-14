Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) traded down 3.71% during trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 595,984 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.16 million. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory Holding Corp. news, SVP William H. Katherman sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $87,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Katherman sold 18,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $780,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

