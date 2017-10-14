Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) Short Interest Down 55.2% in September

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,651,683 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 3,689,279 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO) opened at 4.53 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $228.89 million. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, formerly Coronado Biosciences, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the development of immunotherapy agents for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its sole product candidate is CNDO-109. The Company is also focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

