Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in CA Inc. (CA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. CA accounts for 3.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CA worth $33,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CA by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in CA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CA Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $415,894.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Elster sold 166,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $5,375,193.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,056 shares of company stock worth $9,330,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CA Inc. (CA) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 1,136,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CA Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. CA had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CA Inc. will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CA in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/fort-pitt-capital-group-llc-trims-stake-in-ca-inc-ca.html.

CA Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.