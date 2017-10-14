Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.52% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $151,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.5% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters Inc. alerts:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ URBN) traded up 1.58% on Friday, reaching $22.54. 3,495,318 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.80 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/fort-pitt-capital-group-llc-sells-6050-shares-of-urban-outfitters-inc-urbn.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.