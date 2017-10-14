Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $398,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC held its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 25.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 211,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 6.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 89,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 574,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) traded down 0.18% on Friday, reaching $149.37. 15,464,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 52 week low of $114.88 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3485 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Index

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

