FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,746 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,382,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 84.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,001,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 918,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,955,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,671,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $56,843.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,436.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,725 shares of company stock worth $623,844. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ FORM) opened at 17.15 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.24 billion. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

