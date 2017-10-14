Fmr LLC Has $73.21 Million Holdings in GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349,787 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 12.68% of GNC Holdings worth $73,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GNC Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GNC Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in GNC Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GNC Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GNC Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE GNC) opened at 7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The stock’s market cap is $541.58 million. GNC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $22.32.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. GNC Holdings had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 285.93%. The firm had revenue of $640.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. GNC Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GNC Holdings, Inc. will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other GNC Holdings news, CEO Kenneth Martindale sold 64,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $599,070.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,409.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GNC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GNC Holdings in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price target on shares of GNC Holdings from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of GNC Holdings from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

GNC Holdings Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

