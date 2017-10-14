Fmr LLC Has $68.39 Million Stake in MB Financial Inc. (MBFI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217,713 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.85% of MB Financial worth $68,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MB Financial by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of MB Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MB Financial by 195.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 103,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MB Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of MB Financial by 67.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on MB Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded MB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other MB Financial news, Director Ronald D. Santo sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $101,120.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) opened at 45.15 on Friday. MB Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $239.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MB Financial Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

