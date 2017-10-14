FMC Corporation (FMC) Holdings Reduced by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC Corporation were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC Corporation by 10.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,577,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC Corporation by 2,944.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436,830 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,899,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Corporation during the first quarter worth $167,824,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC Corporation by 8.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC Corporation (FMC) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. 1,045,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FMC Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $94.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 278.10 and a beta of 1.61.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. FMC Corporation had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $656.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FMC Corporation’s payout ratio is 188.58%.

In related news, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 14,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,190,616.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

FMC Corporation Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

