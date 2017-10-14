Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stake Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve Corporation were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,843,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 272,324 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,515,000 after purchasing an additional 239,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,483,000 after purchasing an additional 222,016 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 22.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,307,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,428,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,543 shares during the period.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE FLS) opened at 44.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.47. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $52.10.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.91 million. Flowserve Corporation had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Flowserve Corporation Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

