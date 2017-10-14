Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) opened at 223.11 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.89 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 440.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $151,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $444,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

