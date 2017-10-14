Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,316 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Five Below worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 79,480 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other Five Below news, insider Thomas Vellios sold 142,573 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $7,860,049.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,778,781.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ FIVE) opened at 55.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.37 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

