FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 27.37%. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE FRC) opened at 94.97 on Friday. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FIRST REPUBLIC BANK in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded FIRST REPUBLIC BANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of FIRST REPUBLIC BANK in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of FIRST REPUBLIC BANK in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of FIRST REPUBLIC BANK in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

