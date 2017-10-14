First Personal Financial Services Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 153.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.1% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 68.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $197,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Leerink Swann set a $86.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmacy operator to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

