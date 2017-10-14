First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Stake in Altria Group (MO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares in the company, valued at $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.38 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 65.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $77.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

