First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer Inc. alerts:

In other news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock worth $15,813,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cowen and Company set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/first-heartland-consultants-inc-grows-holdings-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE PFE) opened at 36.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.00. Pfizer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.