First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSE:VKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI) opened at 11.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.0547 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-takes-185000-position-in-invesco-advantage-municipal-income-tr-ii-vki.html.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust focuses on investing in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment.

