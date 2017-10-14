FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Universe Group plc (UNG)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 11 ($0.14) target price on the stock.

Universe Group plc (LON UNG) opened at 7.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.76. Universe Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.38 and a 52-week high of GBX 12.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 17.95 million.

About Universe Group plc

Universe Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, develops and supports point of sale, payment and online loyalty solutions and systems for the United Kingdom petrol forecourt and convenience store markets. The Company’s solutions are delivered through the cloud into real-time environments.

