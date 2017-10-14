FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 5,079 Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co comprises about 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $1,611,441.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE JPM) opened at 95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.64.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

