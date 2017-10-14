Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake Increased by Afam Capital Inc.

Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $183,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,694.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) traded down 0.32% during trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. 7,080,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.16 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 67% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

