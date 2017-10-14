Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $870.11 Million Stake in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Accenture PLC makes up 5.2% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.14% of Accenture PLC worth $870,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 18.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $131.50) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Accenture PLC from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.84.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 139.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $112.31 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.49%.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Daniel T. London sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.03, for a total transaction of $86,651.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $5,210,672.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,083 shares in the company, valued at $24,181,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,310 shares of company stock worth $8,854,197. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

