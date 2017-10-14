Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

LION has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) opened at 23.24 on Friday. Fidelity Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $620.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Fidelity Southern Corporation had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern Corporation will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity Southern Corporation news, Director David R. Bockel sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $125,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,126.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 545 shares of company stock worth $12,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Corporation Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

