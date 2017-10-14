Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fibria Celulose S.A., is a Brazil-based paper product company which produces bleached eucalyptus pulp exclusively from renewable plantations, which is mainly targeted to the main consumer markets and is also used for their own manufacturing of paper products. The Company’s paper products can be divided into three major categories: uncoated and coated printing and writing papers; carbonless papers and thermal papers. Coated printing and writing paper is used for promotional materials, folders, internal sheets and cover of magazines, books, tabloids, inserts and mailing. Uncoated printing and writing paper is used in reels, sheets and cut-size designed for maximum performance in photocopying machines and laser and inkjet printers, and alkaline offset paper. Carbonless paper is used in producing multi-copy forms for credit card receipts, invoices and other applications. Thermal paper is used in fax machines, supermarket receipts, bar code labels, toll tickets and receipts for automated teller machines. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBR. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Fibria Celulose from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fibria Celulose from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fibria Celulose from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Fibria Celulose from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fibria Celulose presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Fibria Celulose (NYSE FBR) opened at 16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Fibria Celulose has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock’s market cap is $9.03 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fibria Celulose in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fibria Celulose in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fibria Celulose in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fibria Celulose by 6,485.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fibria Celulose by 82.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

