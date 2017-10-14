FedEx Corporation (FDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have underperformed the industry it belongs to as well as rival United Parcel Service in the last three months. While the stock has gained 1.4%, the industry has advanced 4.7%. Shares of rival, United Parcel Service, have gained 6.3% in the period. Adding to its woes, FedEx performed disappointingly in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, reporting lower-than-expected revenues and earnings per share. Results were hurt by the cyberattack in June. Harvey and costs related to the integration process of TNT Express also dented results. We are, however, impressed by the company's decision to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. The growth in e-commerce is also a positive.Results were&”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $235.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.26.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded down 1.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.22. 1,088,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.04. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $168.00 and a 12-month high of $227.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post $12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx Corporation’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other FedEx Corporation news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total transaction of $459,573.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,193 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx Corporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,239 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in FedEx Corporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in FedEx Corporation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in FedEx Corporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx Corporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

