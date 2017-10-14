Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Federated Investors’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Federated Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Federated Investors from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a sell rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) opened at 31.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.51 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $140,996.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 514,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,401,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 15,254.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,951,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,118,000 after buying an additional 9,886,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,248,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after buying an additional 713,994 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 3,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 667,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after buying an additional 451,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

