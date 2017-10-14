FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB) Position Lifted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.12% of FCB Financial Holdings worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 23.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FCB Financial Holdings news, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $142,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Bernikow sold 44,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,162,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939,790 shares of company stock worth $43,358,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) opened at 47.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.34. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.47 million. FCB Financial Holdings had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

FCB Financial Holdings Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

