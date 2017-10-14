FBR & Co Weighs in on Allstate Corporation (The)’s Q3 2017 Earnings (ALL)

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Allstate Corporation (The) in a report released on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Allstate Corporation (The) from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Allstate Corporation (The) from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Allstate Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate Corporation (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) opened at 92.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08. Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.48. Allstate Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Corporation (The) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 63% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Matthew E. Winter sold 48,059 shares of Allstate Corporation (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $4,543,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 12,288 shares of Allstate Corporation (The) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $1,156,177.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,624. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 46.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 33.2% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

