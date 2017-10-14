Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WEC Energy Group (WEC) Stock Price

Media coverage about WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WEC Energy Group earned a news impact score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2246907781941 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) opened at 65.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.12. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $67.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, VP Scott J. Lauber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom Metcalfe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,841.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,190 shares of company stock worth $12,435,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

