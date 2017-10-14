FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.34, for a total value of $1,705,655.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $189,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $452,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $3,224,739 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE FDS) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,862 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.95 and a 12 month high of $184.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

