Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,358.0% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $119,902.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,533,954.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $2,766,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,393,963 shares of company stock worth $1,563,744,456 over the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ FB) opened at 173.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $175.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

