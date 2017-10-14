Exactech (EXAC) and Syneron Medical (ELOS) Financial Comparison

Exactech (NASDAQ: EXAC) and Syneron Medical (NASDAQ:ELOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Exactech Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exactech and Syneron Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Syneron Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Syneron Medical has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Syneron Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Syneron Medical is more favorable than Exactech.

Profitability

This table compares Exactech and Syneron Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactech 0.30% 7.39% 5.98% Syneron Medical -1.09% -1.74% -1.30%

Volatility & Risk

Exactech has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneron Medical has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exactech and Syneron Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactech $262.96 million 1.75 $43.51 million $0.04 805.20 Syneron Medical N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -91.66

Exactech has higher revenue and earnings than Syneron Medical. Syneron Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exactech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Exactech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Syneron Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Exactech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exactech beats Syneron Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactech

Exactech, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines. The Company distributes joint replacement systems, including knee, hip, spine and extremity implant systems, and biologic products and services and bone cement materials used in orthopedic surgery and dental procedures. The Exactech Knee System provides solutions for partial, primary and revision total knee arthroplasty. Its hip solutions address the continuum of hip arthroplasty. It manufactures and distributes various products and services designed for the healing and regeneration of bone and soft tissue, including products, which contain human allograft.

About Syneron Medical

Syneron Medical Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture, research, development, marketing and sale of equipment for the aesthetic medical industry and systems for dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other qualified practitioners. The Company’s aesthetic medical products are based on its various technologies, including Electro-Optical Synergy (ELOS) technology, which uses the synergy between electrical energy, including radiofrequency (RF) energy, and optical energy to provide aesthetic medical treatments. The Company’s products target a range of non-invasive aesthetic medical procedures, including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, rejuvenation of the skin’s appearance through the treatment of superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, acne treatment, treatment of leg veins, treatment for the temporary reduction in the appearance of cellulite and thigh circumference, ablation and resurfacing of the skin, and laser-assisted lipolysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.