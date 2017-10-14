E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays PLC

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target upped by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ ETFC) opened at 43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.47. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 28.42%. E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 14,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $587,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 8,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $347,323.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,848.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,711. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 179,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 71.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 256,788 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 71,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 19.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

