E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry so far this year. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. E*TRADE’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. We anticipate the company’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives to lead to an improved performance of the top-line. Further, the company’s improving credit quality and strong capital position will aid profitability. However, E*TRADE’s escalating expenses and intense competition remain near-term concerns.”

ETFC has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Instinet restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ ETFC) opened at 43.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.06%. E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 8,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $347,323.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,848.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Curcio sold 33,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,351,680.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,787,557.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

