Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESL. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Get Esterline Technologies Corporation alerts:

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) opened at 93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.49. Esterline Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.22). Esterline Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Esterline Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Esterline Technologies Corporation will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/esterline-technologies-corporation-esl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

In other news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $693,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies Corporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies Corporation by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies Corporation by 57.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies Corporation by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies Corporation by 66.3% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.