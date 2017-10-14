Essential Energy Services Ltd (ESN) Shares Down 4.7%

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 23,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 120,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.90 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.05.

The stock’s market capitalization is $86.53 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd is a Canada-based company, which provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada.

