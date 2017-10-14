Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Major Shareholder Kase Lukman Lawal Purchases 11,537 Shares of Stock

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) major shareholder Kase Lukman Lawal bought 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $19,959.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,954,438 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,177.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kase Lukman Lawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, July 22nd, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,700 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $4,403.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $2,400.00.

On Saturday, October 14th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $4,880.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,300 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,612.00.

On Saturday, September 30th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,350 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $3,145.50.

On Friday, September 29th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,303 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $5,296.90.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $1,332.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 1,950 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $4,173.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 1,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $4,016.00.

On Saturday, September 2nd, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 2,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $6,162.00.

Shares of Erin Energy Corp (NYSE ERN) traded down 5.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The firm’s market cap is $586.46 million. Erin Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Erin Energy Corp stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Erin Energy Corp worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Erin Energy Corp

Erin Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. It is focused on exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s asset portfolio consisted of seven licenses across four countries covering an area of approximately five million acres (approximately 19,000 square kilometers).

