Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Major Shareholder Kase Lukman Lawal Buys 8,366 Shares of Stock

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) major shareholder Kase Lukman Lawal bought 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $15,393.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,759,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kase Lukman Lawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, July 22nd, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,700 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $4,403.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $2,400.00.

On Saturday, October 14th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $4,880.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,300 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,612.00.

On Saturday, September 30th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,350 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $3,145.50.

On Friday, September 29th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,303 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $5,296.90.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $1,332.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,950 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $4,173.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $4,016.00.

On Saturday, September 2nd, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $6,162.00.

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) traded down 5.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares. Erin Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The stock’s market cap is $586.46 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Erin Energy Corp stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Erin Energy Corp worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Erin Energy Corp

Erin Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. It is focused on exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s asset portfolio consisted of seven licenses across four countries covering an area of approximately five million acres (approximately 19,000 square kilometers).

