Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Major Shareholder Kase Lukman Lawal Buys 13,595 Shares of Stock

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) major shareholder Kase Lukman Lawal bought 13,595 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $27,869.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,759,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,885.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kase Lukman Lawal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Erin Energy Corp alerts:

On Saturday, July 22nd, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,700 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $4,403.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $2,400.00.

On Saturday, October 14th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $4,880.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,300 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,612.00.

On Saturday, September 30th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,350 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $3,145.50.

On Friday, September 29th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,303 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $5,296.90.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $1,332.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,950 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $4,173.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 1,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $4,016.00.

On Saturday, September 2nd, Kase Lukman Lawal bought 2,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $6,162.00.

Shares of Erin Energy Corp (ERN) traded down 5.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 28,760 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm’s market cap is $586.46 million. Erin Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Major Shareholder Kase Lukman Lawal Buys 13,595 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/erin-energy-corp-ern-major-shareholder-kase-lukman-lawal-buys-13595-shares-of-stock.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Erin Energy Corp stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Erin Energy Corp worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Erin Energy Corp

Erin Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. It is focused on exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s asset portfolio consisted of seven licenses across four countries covering an area of approximately five million acres (approximately 19,000 square kilometers).

Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.