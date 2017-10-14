Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Lifted by 1st Global Advisors Inc.

1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,486.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,800,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,090,000 after buying an additional 32,494,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,348,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,443,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after purchasing an additional 957,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,697,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,917,000 after purchasing an additional 945,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,073,000 after purchasing an additional 909,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $5,107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce C. Strohm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,622 shares of company stock worth $11,816,599 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential (EQR) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,805 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.37. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $612.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

