Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ILMN. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $226.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.92. 422,227 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average is $185.71. Illumina has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $214.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Illumina had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 145,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $2,404,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $2,561,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,221,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $29,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,766 shares of company stock valued at $38,972,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

