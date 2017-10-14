EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQM. BidaskClub upgraded EQT Midstream Partners, from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on EQT Midstream Partners, and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT Midstream Partners, from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT Midstream Partners, from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT Midstream Partners, currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

EQT Midstream Partners, (NYSE:EQM) opened at 74.99 on Tuesday. EQT Midstream Partners, has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12.

EQT Midstream Partners, (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). EQT Midstream Partners, had a net margin of 66.99% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners, will post $5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,280,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,427,000 after purchasing an additional 148,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,298,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,200,000 after purchasing an additional 82,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,297,000 after purchasing an additional 234,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,510,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Midstream Partners, Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

