EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems, Inc. is an IT services provider engaged in providing software product development services, software engineering and custom development solutions. Its software product development services include product research, design and prototyping, product development, component design and integration. Its custom application development services comprise business and technical requirements analysis, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration. The Company also provides application testing services consisting of software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services. It serves banking, financial services, business information, media, travel and hospitality, retail, energy, telecommunications, automotive, manufacturing, life sciences industries and the government. EPAM Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get EPAM Systems Inc. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPAM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) opened at 90.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/epam-systems-inc-epam-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $2,020,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,262,045. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,762.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.