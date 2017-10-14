Envision Healthcare Corporation (EVHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Envision Healthcare Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Envision Healthcare Corporation reported sales of $822.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Envision Healthcare Corporation will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envision Healthcare Corporation.

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Envision Healthcare Corporation had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 156.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America Corporation dropped their target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation by 3,895.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,467 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation by 36,086.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,945,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,185 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,093,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,026 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,014 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,928 shares during the period.

Envision Healthcare Corporation (EVHC) traded down 2.18% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,591 shares. The company’s market cap is $4.77 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. Envision Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $74.75.

Envision Healthcare Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

