Envestnet, Inc (ENV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Envestnet, Inc. is an independent provider of technology-enabled, Web-based investment solutions and services to financial advisors. The Company’s technology platform allows financial advisors to provide their clients with a wide range of investment solutions and services. It offers risk assessment and selection of investment strategies, asset allocation models, research and due diligence, portfolio construction, proposal generation and paperwork preparation, model management and account rebalancing, account monitoring, customized fee billing, overlay services covering asset allocation, tax management and socially responsible investing, aggregated multi-custodian performance reporting and communication tools, as well as access to a range of third-party asset custodians. Envestnet focuses its technology development efforts and its sales and marketing approach on addressing financial advisors’ front, middle and back office needs. Envestnet, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

ENV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Envestnet (ENV) opened at 53.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.37 billion. Envestnet has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $38,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 801 shares in the company, valued at $41,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Grinis sold 9,308 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $465,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,230. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Blueport Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

