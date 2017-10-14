Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Key Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEG. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Key Energy Services by 46,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Key Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Key Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $17.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE KEG) traded down 3.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,389 shares. Key Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International.

