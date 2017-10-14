Energy Fuels’ (UUUU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Energy Fuels and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) opened at 1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $100.68 million. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Fuels stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.57% of Energy Fuels worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (Energy Fuels) is engaged in conventional and in situ (ISR) uranium extraction and recovery, along with the exploration, permitting and evaluation of uranium properties in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. It conducts its ISR activities through its Nichols Ranch Project, located in northeast Wyoming.

