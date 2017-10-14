Endo International PLC (ENDP) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,610 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Endo International PLC worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Endo International PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Endo International PLC news, CFO Blaise Coleman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $51,285.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terrance J. Coughlin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 181,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,541.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $279,460. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Endo International PLC from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endo International PLC from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of Endo International PLC (ENDP) opened at 8.17 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.82 billion. Endo International PLC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Endo International PLC had a positive return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 126.93%. The company had revenue of $875.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post $3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International PLC

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

