Endo International PLC (ENDP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s top line should continue to benefit from robust performance of Xiaflex and sterile injectables. Endo has centralized and streamlined its supply chain, quality and compliance organization in order to create a more cohesive and efficient structure. The company plans to close its Huntsville, Alabama manufacturing and distribution facilities over the next 12 to 18 months due to declining volumes of commoditized products that affected the Huntsville location. The company expects to transfer majority of the products to other sites while discontinuing approximately 15 products starting in the fourth quarter of 2017 and continuing through 2018. This restructuring is intended to better match manufacturing capacity to projected future demand. However, headwinds in the form of declining generics base business and the legacy branded pain franchise remain. Shares have significantly underperformed the industry so far in 2017.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Endo International PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Endo International PLC from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Endo International PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Endo International PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of Endo International PLC (ENDP) traded down 0.85% on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 4,283,947 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.82 billion. Endo International PLC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Endo International PLC had a positive return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 126.93%. The firm had revenue of $875.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post $3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Endo International PLC news, COO Terrance J. Coughlin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,541.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Campanelli purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,010.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,460. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International PLC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 840,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Endo International PLC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 649,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Endo International PLC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Endo International PLC by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International PLC Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

